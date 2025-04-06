Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 509,495 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,908,000 after acquiring an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $499,954,000 after buying an additional 120,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after buying an additional 459,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $60.28 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

