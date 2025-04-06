Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $7,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

