Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

