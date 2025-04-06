Sei Investments Co. Has $2.13 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1,208.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,138 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

ABR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

