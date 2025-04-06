Sei Investments Co. Sells 62,841 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $944.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

