Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 799740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

