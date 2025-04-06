SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

