Smithfield Trust Co Sells 214 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

