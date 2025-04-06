Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 337395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

