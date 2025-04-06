SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $52,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.