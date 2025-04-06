SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

