SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

GNR stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

