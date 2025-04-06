SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,305 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.