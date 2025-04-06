Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $48,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Stride by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

