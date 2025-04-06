Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$48.40 and last traded at C$48.42, with a volume of 583621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.96.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.95. The company has a market cap of C$59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

