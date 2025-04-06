Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

