Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 5.8 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

