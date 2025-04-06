Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Upwork by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $222,304.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,772.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at $125,380.51. This trade represents a 36.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,760 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

