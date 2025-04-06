Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 86107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Valvoline Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

