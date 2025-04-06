Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Buckle worth $200,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 60.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE BKE opened at $35.89 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $557,148.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,844,282.40. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,269 shares of company stock worth $3,952,882. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

