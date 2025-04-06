Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $240,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $107.88 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $361.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

