Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Huron Consulting Group worth $238,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,550.46. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

