Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,157,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $202,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after buying an additional 167,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

