Vanguard Group Inc. Has $208.65 Million Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PROG worth $208,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in PROG by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

