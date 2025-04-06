Vanguard Group Inc. Has $235.37 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AAR worth $235,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in AAR by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Down 6.5 %

AIR opened at $50.09 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.90 and a beta of 1.32.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

