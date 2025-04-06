Vanguard Group Inc. Has $243.98 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Mercury General worth $243,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCY. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

