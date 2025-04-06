Vanguard Group Inc. Has $245.06 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of OFG Bancorp worth $245,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,423,000 after buying an additional 89,450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.74.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

