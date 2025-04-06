Vanguard Group Inc. Has $251.31 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,370,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Upwork worth $251,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Upwork by 42.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at $125,380.51. This trade represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,275,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,590.45. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

