Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $239,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $2,316,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Capri by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

