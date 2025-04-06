Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $206,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Asana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,242,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,147,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,631,858.63. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $4,270,339.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,651,242 shares in the company, valued at $35,964,050.76. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,349,507 shares of company stock worth $19,281,993 and sold 739,842 shares worth $15,155,503. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.