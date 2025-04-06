Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 32,228 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $241,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.0 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on WERN

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.