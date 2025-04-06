Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 542,725 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,117,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sonos worth $212,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sonos by 73.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,594,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonos announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

