Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,136,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Concentrix worth $222,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Concentrix by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

