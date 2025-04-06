Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

