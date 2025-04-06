WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of WesBanco worth $218,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WesBanco by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in WesBanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSBC

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.