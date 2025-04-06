WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 3980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EES. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,313,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

