Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,220,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Woodward by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.49, for a total transaction of $1,864,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,305.73. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average is $177.17. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.38.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

