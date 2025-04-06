Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $94.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

