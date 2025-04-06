Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Xencor by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $612.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

