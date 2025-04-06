Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 177.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,843,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,317,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 905,129 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 801,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 224,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 492,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of XENE opened at $29.40 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

