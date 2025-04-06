Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of XYL opened at $104.46 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.



