101,947 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 101,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Advantage by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of FA opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

