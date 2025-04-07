125,713 Shares in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

