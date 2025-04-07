12,991 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XMLV opened at $57.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $741.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.74.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
