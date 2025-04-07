4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,085 ($39.77) and last traded at GBX 3,098.22 ($39.94), with a volume of 24587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,261.71 ($42.04).

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,896.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,005.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

