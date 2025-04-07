55,324 Shares in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.