Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Sells 78,528 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,367,288.60. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,711,422.00.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Appian by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Appian by 1,244.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 199.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

