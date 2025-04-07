AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,269,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 581,352 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

