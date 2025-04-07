Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 664.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $41,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.34 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

