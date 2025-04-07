Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $36,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.26 and a 12-month high of $222.88.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

